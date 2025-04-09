Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $29,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 4.2 %

GRMN stock opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $138.86 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.93.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

