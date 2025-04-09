Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $26.87 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,765,000 after buying an additional 700,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,745,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NiSource by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,261,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,339.36. This trade represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

