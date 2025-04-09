Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

ALLY opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

