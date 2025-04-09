Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

