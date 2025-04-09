Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Globe Life by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GL opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

View Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.