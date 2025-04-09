Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,976 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

