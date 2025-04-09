Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,064 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

