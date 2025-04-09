Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,275 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $109.93 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

