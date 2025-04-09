RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. RxSight has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RxSight by 3,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $14,524,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in RxSight by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after purchasing an additional 413,737 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in RxSight by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 381,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RxSight by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 237,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

