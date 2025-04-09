Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.66, but opened at $41.75. Ryanair shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 530,548 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Ryanair by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

