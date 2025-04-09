Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.50

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5039 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 67.3% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $70.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $881.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.