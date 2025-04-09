Saga (LON:SAGA) Posts Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%.

Saga Stock Down 1.2 %

Saga stock opened at GBX 123.88 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Saga has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.40 ($1.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151 ($1.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.20. The firm has a market cap of £172.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57.

About Saga

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

