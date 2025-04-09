Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $136.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.40. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

