Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,997.27. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $591,532. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

