Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
