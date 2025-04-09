Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.25 to C$12.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.22. 447,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,791. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.59. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$11.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.29.

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.