Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 552,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 497,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Atrium Research raised Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$103.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo acquired 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

