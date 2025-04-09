Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

SSL opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

