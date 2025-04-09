SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $268,287,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,126,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 1,122,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,781,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,015,000 after buying an additional 565,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,100,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,328,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $208.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

