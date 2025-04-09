SBM Offshore (SBFFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.88 on May 6th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.
About SBM Offshore
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SBM Offshore
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.