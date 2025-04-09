SBM Offshore (SBFFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.88 on May 6th

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

