Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 656,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,928,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

