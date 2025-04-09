Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 1638416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,463.60. This trade represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 429.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

