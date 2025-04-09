Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

