Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MasTec by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MasTec Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $166.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

