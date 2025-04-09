Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Baird R W upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.