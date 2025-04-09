Shelton Capital Management Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

