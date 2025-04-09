Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This trade represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock worth $284,351,868 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.