Shelton Capital Management Sells 790 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,234,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,693,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.