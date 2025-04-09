Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after buying an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.