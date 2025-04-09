SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.60

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.03. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

