Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE SSD opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.