SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.57. 17,840,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 45,642,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

