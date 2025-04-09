Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 119.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 29,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 226.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

