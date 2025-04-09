SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,301,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 755,702 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $30.35.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 90,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 131.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,067,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after buying an additional 420,690 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

