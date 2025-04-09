SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64,965 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $289.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.