Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.96 ($0.24). 348,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,301,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Paul A. Rayner bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,194.48). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 70,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,889.09). 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

