Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,460 ($69.77) and last traded at GBX 5,575 ($71.24), with a volume of 856037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,780 ($73.86).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($99.67) to GBX 7,700 ($98.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,478 ($108.33).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,031.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 117.50 ($1.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($85.91), for a total transaction of £46,859.31 ($59,876.45). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.