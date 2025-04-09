Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $188.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

