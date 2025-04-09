Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $216.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.4516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

