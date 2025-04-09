Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $615,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 78,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $411.80 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

