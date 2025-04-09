SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,776.20. The trade was a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $597,717.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,442,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,974,568.56. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.