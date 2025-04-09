Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Leerink Partnrs

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $711.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.05. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after buying an additional 711,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

