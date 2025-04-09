Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of SGBLY stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
About Standard Bank Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Bank Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Harley-Davidson Tops Watchlists: Value Trap or Turnaround Play?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.