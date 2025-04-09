Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGBLY stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

