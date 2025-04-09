State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $685,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

