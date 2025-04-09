Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance
SCM opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
