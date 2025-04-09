Stephens Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $125.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stephens from $137.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.60. 219,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,345. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

