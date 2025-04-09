Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 293.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 138,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,073. The company has a market cap of $678.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,349.45. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $488,660.76. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,711.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,634,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,102,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.