StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $426.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

