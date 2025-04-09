StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Get Curis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curis

Curis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.51. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.