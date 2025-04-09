StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.07 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

