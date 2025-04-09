Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 274 ($3.50), with a volume of 42051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.55).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £126.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.14.

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 88.65%.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

